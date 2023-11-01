Abstract

The needs of cyclists are becoming increasingly important in transportation planning. More and more bicycle simulators are being developed to study traffic behaviour and to test infrastructure measures in a cost-effective and safe way. However, in order to be able to transfer results from the simulation to reality, it must be ensured that the simulator reproduces a realistic traffic behaviour. Therefore, we conducted a study in which we compared the gaze behaviour within a simulator with a curved screen to the gaze behaviour in the field. Our results show that the gaze behaviour differs: in the simulator the gaze distribution is rather horizontal while in the field study it is vertical. In addition, more fixations respectively visits are performed in the field study. For most regions the average visit duration is significantly shorter in the field study. Therefore, the gaze behaviour was more active in the field study than in the simulation.

