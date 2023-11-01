SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Silveira R, Ferreira S, Cunha L, Rebelo M. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 72: 1318-1325.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.11.593

The driver behaviour is a major concern on work zones, being the cause of a high number of drivers and workers' deaths. In this paper, a systematic review was conducted, according to the Prisma protocol, focusing on driver behavior studies on work zones. The review involved summarizing and categorizing the many factors that can influence the behavior of the drivers. Based on the literature, it was possible to identify that driver behavior in a work zone has several correlated factors. Although the driver is the centerpiece, he/she cannot be treated individually. His/her reaction to the forces he/she perceives, including the other drivers, can vary depending on stimulants around him/her. Therefore, future studies must take into account these factors in order to achieve a better understanding of driver behavior on Road Work Zones.


Driver Behavior; Driver characteristics; Environment characteristics; Systematic review; Vehicle characteristics; Work Zones

