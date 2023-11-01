SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Torrao G, Lehtonen E. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 72: 1539-1546.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.11.621

We investigated gender differences in the willingness to use travel time for Non-Driving Related Tasks (NDRs) in conditionally automated vehicles (SAE Level 3) using a questionnaire study among 8,412 car-drivers in eight European countries (Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom), as part of the European L3Pilot project. Participants' responses to what activities they would like to perform while the automated driving is activated were investigated.

RESULTS reveal that females were more willing to engage in NDRTs than males for nine out of 12 investigated activities. This study informs about gender differences in engagement with NDRTs which will help in policy development and future interior vehicle design to ensure that all potential users can benefit from AVs.


Automated vehicles; gender differences; non-driving related activities and use of time

