Torrao G, Lehtonen E. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 72: 1539-1546.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)
We investigated gender differences in the willingness to use travel time for Non-Driving Related Tasks (NDRs) in conditionally automated vehicles (SAE Level 3) using a questionnaire study among 8,412 car-drivers in eight European countries (Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom), as part of the European L3Pilot project. Participants' responses to what activities they would like to perform while the automated driving is activated were investigated.
Automated vehicles; gender differences; non-driving related activities and use of time