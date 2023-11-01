Abstract

Thermal de-icing and snow melting methods to control winter conditions on surfaces of transport infrastructure offer several advantages compared to conventional techniques. These include the automated control of safe surface conditions, avoidance of chemicals and their environmental impact and prolongation of the life span of the infrastructure. Hydronic heat transfer systems can take advantage of collection of solar energy mainly during summertime and seasonal storage of thermal energy by geothermal heat exchange. Making use of these renewable resources in combination with energy storage enables savings in primary energy. In June 2021, the International Energy Agency (IEA), initiated a project related to utilization of ground thermal energy sources for de-icing of surfaces in transport infrastructures. The present paper gives a first overview of the project goals and methods.