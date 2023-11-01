Abstract

Existing models and frameworks in relation to road safety that had been developed in High Income Countries (HICs) may not be adequate for Low and Middle Income Countries (LMICs). Associations between various indicators were examined, providing further evidence of different 'logics' in relation to road safety in HICs and LMICs. Analyses were undertaken by comparing indicators from different sources, such as the WHO and ESRA. From these analyses it has appeared that relationships which hold in HICs do not necessarily hold in LMICs. Examples are given in relation to factors affecting the road crash fatality rate, risky behaviour in traffic, and support for road safety policy measures. Given the importance of the road safety challenge in LMICs, more research is needed to develop models and frameworks that are more appropriate and fit better the road safety context in LMICs.

