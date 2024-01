Abstract

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) have advanced greatly due to research during previous decade. They can affect mobility and traffic dynamics. Implementing AVs as public transport is a rising subject of study because it's projected to improve network efficiency, safety, and congestion. Previous studies lack focus on heterogenous conditions during the transition phase especially in developing countries like India. This paper studies the transition phase on a real-world Indian road network by introducing Autonomous Buses (ABs) at varied penetration rates using a microsimulation platform.



RESULTS indicate that the network improves once 60% ABs are plying on the network. Compared to a bus-only lane, the network functions better without ABs, providing useful insights into their practicality. The study also suggests upgrading future microsimulation platforms at each stage.

