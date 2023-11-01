Abstract

The paper presents the status quo, barriers, and drivers for multimodal traffic management (MTM) from an economic and legal perspective, performing an in-depth literature review and eleven interviews with practitioners and academic experts. Main outcomes include that big data opens the possibilities for a better implementation of MTM and related business models, but technical equipment and complex processes can be obstacles. Further, the legal framework for MTM remains sparse and data protection requirements (GDPR) can be barriers as well. Especially for access to and merging of (traffic) data, legal provisions will have to be refined since incentives for companies to voluntarily exchange data are lacking. All in all, MTM allows for new business models, and the integration of innovative (upcoming) means of transportation, pushing for a fast transition of the mobility sector.

