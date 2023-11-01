Abstract

Drinking and driving contributes to between one-quarter and one-third of motor vehicle fatalities worldwide, resulting in an estimated 273,000 deaths annually (ITF, 2017). Over the years, multiple, mostly non-vehicle-based, countermeasures have been implemented to reduce deaths from drinking and driving. Despite their implementation and success, drunk driving continues on an unacceptable scale. In-vehicle technology like the Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety (DADSS), which can prevent alcohol-impaired driving at the source, can be an important part of a safe system approach. In 2020, an online survey was conducted in the US, with 1001 subjects, about public acceptance of the development and deployment of in-vehicle technology. The results showed a positive acceptance of passive touch systems and breath systems. Limitations of this study and future challenges will be discussed.



