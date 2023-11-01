Abstract

This study develops a set of indicators regarding the accessibility of Lisbon's cycling network throughout time, considering the significant changes concerning infrastructure development that have occurred since 2008. We measured the access to cycling infrastructure and equipment in 24 Lisbon districts with open data and GIS methods to calculate accessibility metrics in four time periods (2008, 2016, 2018, and 2021). From the estimated indicators, it was possible not only to provide an overview of the implementation of the cycling network over time and in various aspects, but also to simulate and evaluate the impact of the expansion of the cycling network planned in a systematic way, also ensuring that the performance of the cycling network between the regions of the city occurs in an equitable manner.

