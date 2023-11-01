Abstract

Freight railways often suffer from delays caused by unpredicted disturbances such as extreme weather conditions. Currently, the process of deciding what restrictions are needed to solve such disturbances is manual. This paper show that using near future weather forecasts can bound Temporary Speed Restrictions to smaller geographical regions and only for the time the weather requires them to be active. Such information can be communicated in real-time to the traffic management system using the Shift2Rail Integration Layer (IL). The IL provides an integrated communication medium between railway services, applications, and external systems. So, external systems such as external weather provider and freight management systems can be integrated into the process of railway traffic system. The full workflow is a combination of actions carried out in the FINE-2 project, presented in this paper.

