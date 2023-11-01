Abstract

Despite walking's exceptional benefits, it continues to receive surprisingly little attention. In response, the potential of "level of service" (LOS) measures to show accessibly the true, relative status of walking is investigated. A survey of the literature on various LOS measures reveals their distinct evolutionary paths and, in particular, that true commensurability across modes has not so far been achieved. A modelling exercise using leading micro-simulation suggests that pedestrians do fare less well than drivers even where efforts have been made to promote walking, and confirms anomalies in the measurement of experience across modes. The availability of a set of "ideal speeds" is identified as crucial to the issue of commensurability; a critical assessment of "free-flow" speeds for motorised vehicles leads to a proposal that the equivalent for pedestrians should be sprinting speed, for the purpose of gauging performance.

Language: en