Journal Article

Citation

Bonneel L, Geisler F, Létard JF, Villa C. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 72: 3754-3761.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.11.514

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In order to make road markings more visible, luminescent road markings materials are under development. They enable light emission of the markings after absorption of photons from sunlight or headlamps with a delay from a few nanoseconds to several hours. The emission time and intensity depend on the quantity and of the spectrum of the light previously absorbed. It can be thus difficult to evaluate the performance of LuminoKrom® - a photoluminescent road marking material developed by OliKrom in collaboration with Eiffage - in various jobsite environments. In this study a lab method was developed and then tested on field.


Language: en

Keywords

clean mobility options; glow-in-the-dark; innovation; luminescent road markings; safety; visibility

