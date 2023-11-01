Abstract

In order to make road markings more visible, luminescent road markings materials are under development. They enable light emission of the markings after absorption of photons from sunlight or headlamps with a delay from a few nanoseconds to several hours. The emission time and intensity depend on the quantity and of the spectrum of the light previously absorbed. It can be thus difficult to evaluate the performance of LuminoKrom® - a photoluminescent road marking material developed by OliKrom in collaboration with Eiffage - in various jobsite environments. In this study a lab method was developed and then tested on field.

