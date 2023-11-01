SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Huber S, Friedrich F. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 72: 3877-3884.

Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.11.494

Electric kick scooter (e-scooter) have to use bicycle infrastructure in Germany. However, the illegal use of space exclusively dedicated to other modes (e.g. walking) is frequently observed. In order to understand why e-scooter users do (not) use the dedicated infrastructure it is essential to understand e-scooter route choice. The article presents results of an online survey and a stated choice experiment conducted to analyze route choice of e-scooter users in Germany. Data collection from 2020 finally resulted in 3,246 stated route decisions from 6,492 route alternatives responded by 424 participants. The analysis revealed that increasing travel time, number of intersections and high traffic volumes of motorized traffic along the route decrease route choice probability. In contrast, increasing the share of fine surface and bicycle infrastructure lead to an increase of route choice probability.


e-kick-scooter; e-scooter; Germany; Route choice; stated preference

