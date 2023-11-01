Abstract

In 2010, the European Union set a target for its member countries to halve the number of fatalities and serious injuries on their roads by the end of this decade. However, since 2010, there has been a slowdown in the decline in the number of road deaths in France. It is therefore clear that France will not be able to achieve its objectives. This is partly explained by the persistence of territorial disparities in the face of road risk. The last three years, 2017-2019, of the national road safety data are used in this study. Among the contextual and individual characteristics of the victims, we selected the most significant risk factors of a fatal accident, using a multivariate logistic regression model. This study provides an updated view of the main risk factors for fatal accidents in France. These results will make it possible to define road safety policy's future priorities in order to reduce these socio-territorial disparities in road traffic injuries.