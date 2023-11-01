Abstract

Road crashes, particularly those involving vulnerable road users, such as motorcyclists, are a major public concern worldwide, especially on rural roads. To understand the factors contributing to the heightened risk experienced by motorcyclists, a survey was conducted among motorcycle riders. The Motorcycle Rider Behavior Questionnaire (MRBQ), a widely used self-report instrument, was employed to gather insights into motorcyclists' perspectives, behaviors, and attitudes regarding road safety. This study focused on the factor structure of the MRBQ within the context of Croatia. Principal component analysis (PCA) with varimax rotation was performed to examine the underlying factors of motorcyclist behavior. Five distinct factors were identified: violations (e.g., speeding and reckless riding), errors (e.g., risky maneuvers and inattention), stunts (e.g., wheelie), safety equipment (e.g., use of protective gear), and substance use (e.g., riding under influence). These factors explained 40.44% of the variance among the analyzed items. These findings contribute to the understanding of motorcycle rider behavior patterns. Future research will explore the relationship between these factors and motorcyclists' involvement in risky situations and crashes.

Language: en