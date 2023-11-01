SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Slašťan K, Svetlik J. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 74: 1479-1484.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.11.309

unavailable

Nowadays, cars are an integral part of many people's lives. Advances in the automobile industry have brought new types of automobile propulsions to the market. However, crisis situations with extinguishing fires of electric and hybrid car fires have raised many questions. In a collaboration between the Fire and Rescue Service of the Slovak Republic and the Faculty of Safety Engineering of the University of Žilina, a project will be implemented. The aim of the project will be to investigate the effectiveness of extinguishing car fires with different propulsions in road traffic using car fire blankets. This article introduces the purpose of the research and the initial design of the experiments.


Car fire blanket; car fires; experiment methodology; vehicle fires

