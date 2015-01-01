Abstract

For older patients, falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries. Guidelines recommend that at-risk older adults are referred to appropriate fall-prevention exercise programs, but many do not receive support for fall-risk management in the primary care setting. Advances in health information technology may be able to address this gap. This article describes the development and usability testing of a clinical decision support (CDS) tool for fall prevention exercise. Using rapid qualitative analysis and human-centered design, our team developed and tested the usability of our CDS prototype with primary care team members. Across 31 Health-Information Technology Usability Evaluation Scale surveys, our CDS prototype received a median score of 5.0, mean (SD) of 4.5 (0.8), and a range of 4.1-4.9. This study highlights the features and usability offall prevention CDS for helping primary care providers deliver patient-centeredfall prevention care.

