Abstract

Individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are at a higher risk for mental health concerns including suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STB). Limited studies have focused on suicidal risk factors that are more prevalent or unique to the population with ASD. This study sought to characterize and classify youth presenting to the psychiatric emergency department (ED) for a chief complaint of STB. The results of this study validated that a high number of patients with ASD present to the ED with STB. There were important differences in clinical characteristics to those with ASD versus those without. Clinical features that showed important impact in predicting high suicide risk in the ASD cases include elements of the mental status exam such as affect, trauma symptoms, abuse history, and auditory hallucinations. Focused attention is needed on these unique differences in ASD cases so that suicide risk level can be appropriately and promptly addressed.

Language: en