SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Brown KA, Donise KR, Cancilliere MK, Aluthge DP, Chen ES. AMIA Annu. Symp. Proc. 2023; 2023: 864-873.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Informatics Association)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

38222397

PMCID

PMC10785882

Abstract

Individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are at a higher risk for mental health concerns including suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STB). Limited studies have focused on suicidal risk factors that are more prevalent or unique to the population with ASD. This study sought to characterize and classify youth presenting to the psychiatric emergency department (ED) for a chief complaint of STB. The results of this study validated that a high number of patients with ASD present to the ED with STB. There were important differences in clinical characteristics to those with ASD versus those without. Clinical features that showed important impact in predicting high suicide risk in the ASD cases include elements of the mental status exam such as affect, trauma symptoms, abuse history, and auditory hallucinations. Focused attention is needed on these unique differences in ASD cases so that suicide risk level can be appropriately and promptly addressed.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; Child; Humans; Suicidal Ideation; Emergency Service, Hospital; *Autism Spectrum Disorder/psychology; *Emergency Services, Psychiatric

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print