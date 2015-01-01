|
Khanum H, Garg A, Faheem MI. F1000Res. 2023; 12: e494.
38221988
BACKGROUND: Road accidents claim around 1.35 million lives annually, with countries like India facing a significant impact. In 2019, India reported 449,002 road accidents, causing 151,113 deaths and 451,361 injuries. Accident severity modeling helps understand contributing factors and develop preventive strategies. AI models, such as random forest, offer adaptability and higher predictive accuracy compared to traditional statistical models. This study aims to develop a predictive model for traffic accident severity on Indian highways using the random forest algorithm.
India; *Accidents, Traffic/prevention & control; *Random Forest; Accident Prediction Modeling; Accident Severity; Random Forest; Road Safety; Traffic Accidents