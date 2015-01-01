Abstract

Children represent a specific group of road traffic accident (RTA) victims. Performing a personal injury assessment (PIA) on a child presents a significant challenge, especially when assessing permanent disabilities and needs. However, medico-legal recommendations for PIA in such cases are lacking. The main objective of this study was to analyse the differences between children and a young- and middle-aged adult population of RTA victims to contribute to the development of relevant guidelines. Secondary objectives were to identify and characterize specifics of children's posttraumatic damages regarding: (i) temporary and permanent outcomes; and (ii) medico-legal damage parameters in the Portuguese context. We performed a retrospective study of RTA victims by comparing two groups (n = 114 each) matched for acute injury severity (SD = 0.01): G1 (children) and G2 (young- and middle-aged adults). Logistic regression was used to estimate the odds ratios. G1 presented a greater chance of evolving without or with less severe body, functional and situational outcomes (three-dimensional assessment methodology), and with lower permanent functional disability values than G2. Our findings suggest that childhood trauma generally has a better prognosis than trauma in young- and middle-aged adults. This study generated evidence on the subject and highlighted the most significant difficulties encountered by medico-legal experts when performing PIA in children. KEY POINTS: This retrospective study of PIA in child victims of RTA in Portugal considered outcomes in victims' real-life situations.Several significant differences between children and young- and middle-aged adults were observed.Children's cases presented better results in terms of the severity of body, functional and situational outcomes, and permanent damage parameters.The average time between the RTA and final PIA date and the consolidation time were longer for children because of the need to wait for the Children's next growth phase or final pubertal period (as applicable), which increased the time for PIA conclusion.There were several difficulties in the medical-legal evaluation of children's cases, which was a complex process because the trauma affected them in their growth phase.

Language: en