Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Brain strain and strain rate are effective biomechanics predictors of traumatic brain injury (TBI) caused by head impacts. However, state-of-the-art finite element modeling (FEM) demands considerable computational time, limiting its application in real-time TBI risk monitoring. To accelerate, machine learning head models (MLHMs) were developed to predict brain strain based on head kinematics measurements, but the model accuracy was found to decrease sharply when the training/test datasets were from different head impacts types (i.e., car crash, college football), which limits the applicability of MLHMs to different types of head impacts and sports. Particularly, small sizes of target dataset for specific impact types with tens of impacts may not be enough to train an accurate impact-type-specific MLHM.



METHODS: To overcome this, we propose data fusion and transfer learning to develop a series of MLHMs to predict the maximum principal strain (MPS) and maximum principal strain rate (MPSR).



RESULTS: The strategies were tested on American football (338), mixed martial arts (457), reconstructed car crash (48) and reconstructed American football (36) and we found that the MLHMs developed with transfer learning are significantly more accurate in estimating MPS and MPSR than other models, with a mean absolute error (MAE) smaller than 0.03 in predicting MPS and smaller than 7 s(-1) in predicting MPSR on all target impact datasets. High performance in concussion detection was observed based on the MPS and MPSR estimated by the transfer-learning-based models.



CONCLUSION: The MLHMs can be applied to various head impact types for rapidly and accurately calculating brain strain and strain rate. SIGNIFICANCE: This study enables developing MLHMs for the head impact type with limited availability of data, and will accelerate the applications of MLHMs.

