|
Citation
|
Zhan X, Liu Y, Cecchi NJ, Gevaert O, Zeineh MM, Grant GA, Camarillo DB. IEEE Trans. Biomed. Eng. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38224520
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Brain strain and strain rate are effective biomechanics predictors of traumatic brain injury (TBI) caused by head impacts. However, state-of-the-art finite element modeling (FEM) demands considerable computational time, limiting its application in real-time TBI risk monitoring. To accelerate, machine learning head models (MLHMs) were developed to predict brain strain based on head kinematics measurements, but the model accuracy was found to decrease sharply when the training/test datasets were from different head impacts types (i.e., car crash, college football), which limits the applicability of MLHMs to different types of head impacts and sports. Particularly, small sizes of target dataset for specific impact types with tens of impacts may not be enough to train an accurate impact-type-specific MLHM.
Language: en