Abstract

Cumulative childhood maltreatment (CCM) is associated with relationship difficulties including lower perceived partner responsiveness (PPR)-the degree of feeling cared for, understood, and validated by a person's partner. Attachment theory is understood via its representations of self and others and could offer a better understanding of how CCM effects continue into adulthood and affect PPR. We examined whether CCM is related to PPR via attachment in French-speaking adolescents and young adults. A sample of 427 individuals in a romantic relationship and another sample of 159 couples completed self-report measures. In both samples, a person's CCM was associated with their own lower PPR via their higher attachment anxiety and avoidance. In the dyadic sample, a person's CCM was associated with their partner's lower PPR via their own higher attachment anxiety. Attachment insecurities help understand the associations between CCM and PPR and may represent an important intervention target.

Language: en