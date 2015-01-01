CONTACT US: Contact info
Manuel P, Tang GH, Weyand A, James P, Sholzberg M. Res. Pract. Thromb. Haemost. 2024; 8(1): e102270.
38222079
Workplace bullying and harassment have been a matter of systematic study and concern for decade. Here, inspired by our desire for reform within academia, we explore the phenomenon of academic bullying in medicine, the factors that facilitate incidents, and the efforts required for its elimination.
medicine; academia; bullying; mentoring; physician