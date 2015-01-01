SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Manuel P, Tang GH, Weyand A, James P, Sholzberg M. Res. Pract. Thromb. Haemost. 2024; 8(1): e102270.

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1016/j.rpth.2023.102270

38222079

PMC10784303

Workplace bullying and harassment have been a matter of systematic study and concern for decade. Here, inspired by our desire for reform within academia, we explore the phenomenon of academic bullying in medicine, the factors that facilitate incidents, and the efforts required for its elimination.


Language: en

medicine; academia; bullying; mentoring; physician

