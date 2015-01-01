Abstract

Soccer is the most popular sport worldwide, and it is associated with high injury rates, with most of these injuries occurring in the lower extremities. Particularly, in youth soccer players with immature skeleton, the physeal plate is two to five times weaker than the surrounding fibrous structures, and therefore more vulnerable to injury. The physeal plate consists of epiphyses and apophyses, with the former serving as tendon attachment sites and being subject to traction forces. There are two types of apophyseal injury: (i) apophyseal avulsion, which consists of an acute separation across the physeal plate; and (ii) apophysitis, an injury caused by chronic and repetitive contraction of musculotendon unit, leading to inflammation of the growth plate cartilage. Apophyses of the hip and pelvis are the most commonly injured in youth soccer players, due to vigorous contractions during sports activities and the fact that they tend to fuse later compared to other epiphyseal centers, making them more susceptible to injury. In this review, we will discuss the anatomy of lower limb apophyses and clinical and imaging findings of apophyseal injuries in youth soccer players, as well as briefly review treatment options and complications.

