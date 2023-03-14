Abstract

Rape is a sign of violence and serious harm to the victim. This research was conducted with the aim of analyzing the lived experience of female victims and using a qualitative method of phenomenology.. The participants, two groups of addicted and non-addicted women and a total of 11 people, were selected by targeted sampling available in Tehran. The data was collected by semi-structured interviews until data saturation and the validity of the research was based on matching the researcher's constructs empirically with the participants' constructs and reliability by controlling the reliability of the data and coding triangle. Data analysis was done by reducing meaningful statements to categories including 47 main concepts, 19 subcategories and 8 main categories and textual, structural description and interpretation. Psychological wounding was defined as the understanding of the issue and four categories, including broken family, rebelliousness and free relationships, addiction, social insecurity, factors influencing sexual assault. The victim's strategy is social silence and revenge, and the schema of psychological damage is forever imprinted on his mind and psyche. Speed in handling the punishment of criminals, preventive measures and community awareness, deterrent laws, policing measures and increasing monitoring devices and police patrols and city cameras are suggested.

Language: en