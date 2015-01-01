Abstract

This systematic review synthesizes the current state of literature on community-level child protection in LMICs. The aim of the review is to present available evidence and effective strategies that implementing agencies can use to support community-level structures, practices, resources and processes. Multiple database searches were conducted, using search terms to capture community-level approaches to child protection in LMICs. The search identified 1,549 unique published articles and 1,745 grey literature resources. After a screening process based on pre-defined inclusion and exclusion criteria, 38 published articles and 204 grey literature resources were analyzed. The review highlights (1) a practice-research gap related to community-level approaches generally and more specifically in humanitarian settings; (2) the important role of different socio-ecological levels when implementing community-level interventions; and (3) a number of recommended strategies that implementing agencies can adopt in their work, such as ensuring ownership at community level increasing the potential of sustainability of an approach; linking with existing processes and structures; being inclusive in the approach; and carefully negotiating possible tension between traditional mechanisms and rights-based frameworks. Further studies, with a focus on outcomes for children, families and communities, are needed to broaden the current evidence-base and research on the applicability and effectiveness of community-level approaches in humanitarian settings is recommended to steer implementation in the sector.

