Citation
Guyonvarch L, Hermitte T, Kroger R, Chauvel C, Arnoux E, Geronimi S. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 72: 9-16.
Abstract
Automated systems such as SAE AD level 2 and higher, face the difficult challenge of proving safe in the field, in actual traffic conditions. Scenario-based simulation approaches are, therefore, necessary complements to the traditional approach, allowing computation of a controlled diversity of key variables in many iterations in a safe, fast, and documented way. ADSCENE capitalizes scenarios to be considered during the design & validation phases of Advanced Driving Assistance Systems as well as Automated Driving systems into a common data base. Several data sources are used to fill in ADSCENE: near crash data, normal driving data, scenarios defined by experts in AD/S ADAS, scenarios from the regulations. This paper describes how accident data complements the scope of the other sources and the methodology used to extract and code relevant accidents into ADSCENE.
Keywords
ADAS validation; Road safety Accident analysis; scenarios data base