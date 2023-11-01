Abstract

The literature on the relationship between gender and transport suggests that gendered transport policies are very few and so are dedicated services, especially when it comes to women security at night. At the same time, problems of harassment on transit are common. This a serious issue also for the Sapienza University of Rome female staff and students (i.e. "Sapienza Women") attending lessons very late in the evening, with a long commuting way back home. A specific night service provided by Sapienza would be a solution, but the two research questions behind are those of its acceptance and affordability for the Sapienza Women, and the profitability for the university, as its operator. The feasibility study presented answers to both, with the research goal to showcase an example of a methodology to design a women-reserved night service replicable in other university campuses.

Language: en