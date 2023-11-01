Abstract

The developments of connected & autonomous vehicles (CAV) go very fast. Many aspects of CAV are being studied and receive a great deal of attention, but the road infrastructure component seemed underexposed. The Belgian Road Research Centre (BRRC) decided to study on its own expenses the infrastructure component regarding the rollout of connected and autonomous vehicles. The outcome of our research is a comprehensive report that provides insight into the possible consequences for road infrastructure and road authorities. Two scenarios are examined: the co-existence scenario, with different SAE level vehicles using road infrastructure; the full autonomous scenario. For each scenario, special attention was given to the themes 'motorways', 'urban mobility' and 'shuttles'. The report provides insight into "no regret measures" in the field of road infrastructure, and considers the "big picture".

Language: en