Dragomanovits A, Deliali A, Tripodi A, Tiberi P, Mazzia E, Ševrović M, Ljubotina L, Yannis G. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 72: 1637-1644.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.11.635

unavailable

Crash occurrence analysis may not be the best approach for assessing road infrastructure safety due to local conditions (e.g., safety culture, vehicle characteristics. In-built safety assessment allows for a proactive examination of the road infrastructure to detect safety deficiencies related to road design, operational and maintenance characteristics. This study focuses on the development of a new methodology for the network-wide, in-built safety assessment of primary roads, divided and undivided. The methodology considers ten design and operational parameters for the assessment of primary roads and uses a three-class ranking system, based on the estimated scoring. The outcome of this study is useful to policy makers and relevant road safety stakeholders as it introduces a proactive and effective road safety assessment process.


Language: en

crash modification factors; in-built safety assessment; network-wide; primary roads; proactive safety assessment

