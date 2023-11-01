Abstract

Crash occurrence analysis may not be the best approach for assessing road infrastructure safety due to local conditions (e.g., safety culture, vehicle characteristics. In-built safety assessment allows for a proactive examination of the road infrastructure to detect safety deficiencies related to road design, operational and maintenance characteristics. This study focuses on the development of a new methodology for the network-wide, in-built safety assessment of primary roads, divided and undivided. The methodology considers ten design and operational parameters for the assessment of primary roads and uses a three-class ranking system, based on the estimated scoring. The outcome of this study is useful to policy makers and relevant road safety stakeholders as it introduces a proactive and effective road safety assessment process.

Language: en