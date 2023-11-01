SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hofinger F, Haberl M, Fellendorf M, Rosenkranz P, Mischinger M, Brandenburg A, Hoser M. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 72: 1778-1785.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.11.653

unavailable

Microscopic traffic flow simulation is used in multiple fields nowadays, resulting in varying objectives and requirements regarding model calibration. Traffic engineers analyse the impact on traffic flow using simulation tools and in automobile industry simulation is used for developing and analysing automated driving functions and their functionalities. We developed a simulation platform with pre-defined applications, allowing operators to test the impact of automated driving on traffic flow by varying mixed traffic scenarios. As calibration of the base case for different domains is a time-consuming process, we present in this paper a 3-step calibration process, which allows efficient model calibration by focusing on macroscopic traffic flow dynamics as well as microscopic driving behaviour.


Language: en

microscopic traffic flow simulation; model calibration; PTV Vissim; traffic data, mixed traffic scenario

