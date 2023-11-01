|
Citation
|
Bernardino J, Sobral R, Vieira L, Henriques IC, Knapic S, Cambão M. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 72: 1910-1917.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Travel to school is often a major car trip generator and a cause of traffic congestion in the surroundings of schools. To tackle this, the municipality of Lisbon launched in 2020 a bike train to school scheme with 16 lines operated in 12 schools. This work describes the program's implementation process and presents the evaluation results obtained from the operation of the bike trains and a parental questionnaire of participating children.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Active travel; Behavioral change; Cycling to school; Local government; Parental attitudes; Transport planning