Abstract

The adoption of 5G cellular communications enables advanced V2X use cases, namely ones involving detailed HD-Maps and real-time holistic sharing of vehicle positions and status between autonomous, connected and even legacy vehicles. The 5G-MOBIX project explores the implications of such use cases. This paper presents the Portuguese 5G Connected Vehicle and Roadside Infrastructure that was developed for supporting the 5G-MOBIX project cross-border trials between Spain and Portugal. The paper details the architecture of the 5G Connected Vehicle and Infrastructure, the technology used, how integrations were achieved and how these CCAM solutions enable the use cases of the 5G-MOBIX project cross-border trials between Spain and Portugal.

Language: en