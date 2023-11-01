Abstract

The exploit of distributed optical fiber sensor technology for vibration source detection in a railway environment using standard telecommunication cables is a new area of research with great potential. In this work, the detection of vehicles passing at a railway level crossing in the south of France is investigated by analyzing optical signals from an optical fiber sensor system. The results show high reliability and accuracy in detecting vehicles along with their direction at the level crossing. There is a correlation indicating a possible linearity between the vehicle's weight and the signal, we even were able to visually classify vehicles into three different categories according to their weight. These results are promising and opening the way for further work on automation and real-time analysis.

Language: en