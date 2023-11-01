Abstract

The aim of the paper is the investigation of the critical factors affecting pedestrian traffic in Athens Downtown, during the pilot implementation of the Athens Great Walk. Two field surveys were carried out, one on pedestrians travel information through questionnaire, and a second one on pedestrian volume through observations. As for the second one, the modal split was also collected. The database was completed with the land use and road geometric characteristics while Covid-19 pandemic data in Greece was also considered. For the analysis, 3 Poisson regression models were developed to define the correlation between pedestrian traffic and the factors affecting it.



RESULTS indicate that the factors affecting pedestrian traffic vary. Areas with stores, increased active modes traffic, reduced heavy vehicles traffic are critical factors that affect positively pedestrian traffic in Athens.

Language: en