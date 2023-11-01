Abstract

The effects on safety of bicycle facilities are unclear. The aim of this study is to estimate bicycle collisions and falls' rates on bicycle facilities in Lyon (France). This study uses data from a survey of regular cyclists that collected information regarding crash history as well as their regular routes. A sample of 780 regular cyclists' routes was analyzed. Bicycle crash data (n=274) and cyclist exposure (n=764 633 km) were collected for 2 years to calculate relative event rate (collision, fall and injury rates). Relative rates of collision on bicycle facilities are significantly higher than on road. Differences for fall rates are not significant, except for contraflow cycle lane which seems unsafe. Relative rates of injury suggest that travelling on bicycle facilities is not necessarily safer than on the road.



RESULTS provide some evidence for cycle facilities design and planning.

Language: en