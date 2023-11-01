SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Konstantinidou M, Grau JMS, Sahala S, Nesterova N, de Kruijf J. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 72: 4026-4032.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.11.376

Abstract

Many cities are developing semantic 3D models as digital representation of their environment in order to assess the outcomes of the implementation of new mobility services before their real-life piloting. This innovative process serves as an accelerator key for decision makers. At the same time, cities develop user-centric approaches setting citizen engagement and co-creation in the core of their strategies towards a more integrated and sustainable mobility system. The purpose of this paper is to present digital twins as a tool for vulnerable citizen engagement, improving efficiency of co-creation in mobility planning. So far, they reinforce evidence-based approaches for policy making. The present study presents a methodology of how digital twins are integrated in engagement processes by providing dynamic impacts' representation of the citizens' decisions on their neighborhoods.


Keywords

citizens’ engagement; co-creation; Digital Twin; mobility planning; policy making; vulnerable users

