Abstract

Many cities are developing semantic 3D models as digital representation of their environment in order to assess the outcomes of the implementation of new mobility services before their real-life piloting. This innovative process serves as an accelerator key for decision makers. At the same time, cities develop user-centric approaches setting citizen engagement and co-creation in the core of their strategies towards a more integrated and sustainable mobility system. The purpose of this paper is to present digital twins as a tool for vulnerable citizen engagement, improving efficiency of co-creation in mobility planning. So far, they reinforce evidence-based approaches for policy making. The present study presents a methodology of how digital twins are integrated in engagement processes by providing dynamic impacts' representation of the citizens' decisions on their neighborhoods.

Language: en