Citation
Béla B, András D, Márk M. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 72: 4096-4102.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant recession in the tourism sector. The restrictive measures had a major impact on the recovery from the crisis. Our research aimed to investigate passenger transport patterns in the light of the pandemic using qualitative (focus group) and quantitative (survey) methods. The research explored the daily and leisure travel patterns of the Hungarian population, the travel motivations, and the attitudes towards international tourism and air travel.
Language: en
Keywords
changes in passenger transport; COVID-19 pandemic; tourism; travellers’ habits