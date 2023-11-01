SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Béla B, András D, Márk M. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 72: 4096-4102.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.11.367

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant recession in the tourism sector. The restrictive measures had a major impact on the recovery from the crisis. Our research aimed to investigate passenger transport patterns in the light of the pandemic using qualitative (focus group) and quantitative (survey) methods. The research explored the daily and leisure travel patterns of the Hungarian population, the travel motivations, and the attitudes towards international tourism and air travel.

RESULTS suggest that public transport lost importance for daily commuting, while car travel and cycling increased. The respondents agreed that an upturn in international tourism is likely once the pandemic passed.

RESULTS confirm that the perception of international tourism changed during the pandemic. Further research is needed to explore alternatives to enhance consumer confidence in transport and tourism.

Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic


Language: en

Keywords

changes in passenger transport; COVID-19 pandemic; tourism; travellers’ habits

