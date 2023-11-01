Abstract

The objective of this research is to assess drivers' road safety behavior in Greece in relation to speeding, seat-belt and helmet use and driver distraction and identify the characteristics that are associated with these behavioral patterns. Data were collected from roadside observations at randomly selected locations in all regions of Greece, in order to obtain a representative sample. The national Key Performance Indicators were calculated and Negative Binomial Regression models were developed for each indicator. 27% of Greek drivers were found to exceed the legal speed limits and 9% of drivers used a handheld mobile phone while driving. The use of helmet was found relatively high (88%), while the use of seat-belt was relatively low (65%). The results allow to evaluate drivers' behavior and can provide useful support to decision makers working for the improvement of safety in Greece.