Abstract

According to the European Commission, about 52% of road deaths occur on rural roads. On rural roads, drivers often do not respect the speed limit, which, combined with the variable geometry, significantly increases the risk of crashes. In addition, due to limited financial resources, these roads are often less well maintained and do not have the necessary safety elements. Particularly risky spots on rural roads are horizontal curves. For this very reason, the aim of this review is to provide a comprehensive overview of the effectiveness of road signs and road markings in increasing safety on horizontal curves on rural roads. The review includes 16 studies published in journals and conference proceedings. The identified studies were divided into two categories based on the measures used: road signs and road markings. The results of the study provide valuable information on the effectiveness of the measures used for horizontal curves and provide recommendations for future research.

