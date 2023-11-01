Abstract

Crowded cities and towns with cars and their pollution give opportunities for operation of different kinds of vehicle then ordinary vehicles. Some cities are known by operation of smaller and lighter vehicles, which are often in the three-wheeled configuration and which occupy less space. Moreover, such vehicles use with advantage an electric powertrain with minimal adverse effects to the environment. The objective of this article is focused on investigation of driving properties of a three-wheeled vehicle. Namely, there are compared four versions of the E-3kolka vehicle differing to each other by the frame design and the steering mechanism design. The investigation is aimed at the evaluation of the driving stability while driving in a curve. The main outputs are forces in the wheel/road contact and the maximal driving speeds in curves. The research is performed by means of simulation computations in a commercial multibody system Simpack.

