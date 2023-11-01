SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Skuba M, Janota A, Kuchár P, Malobický B. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 74: 954-958.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.11.230

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The increasing demand for mobility in cities and beyond presents challenges for traffic engineering. As a solution to these challenges, we can use the power of artificial intelligence and reinforcement learning. These scientific branches can enable us to use the current infrastructure more efficiently, thus reducing the environmental impact and increasing the comfort of drivers. In this paper, using the Ingolstadt and Cologne benchmarks from RESCO, we compare our agent, which is based on Perceiver with IDQN (Independent Deep Q-Network), to the conventional method of Max-pressure and random times for green signals.


Language: en

Keywords

artificial intelligence; deep reinforcement learning; traffic control; traffic lights control

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print