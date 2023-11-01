Abstract

In the contribution, we focus on the number of registered, serious and fatal occupational accidents in the land transport and transport sector in a specific time period. At the same time, we also examine in detail the causes of individual occupational accidents in the selected sector and time period. We use statistical methods to process the obtained data. For comparison, we attach serious and fatal occupational accidents that occurred in the monitored time period from the Czech Republic. At the same time, we also propose preventive measures to reduce the number of occupational accidents in the land transport and transportation sector.

