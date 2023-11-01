Abstract

A breath alcohol analyzer is one of the elements of road safety. There is currently a lot of analyzers available for drivers, but not all of them are accurate and can therefore cause variations. Although a driver can test their own analyzer and find a zero alcohol reading, a certified analyzer may show a different reading. For this reason, a study was carried out to verify the accuracy of four selected types of analyzers, including both cheap non-certified and the most expensive certified ones available in the country. The analyzers used in this experiment showed substantial measurement variations. The deviations were largest for the non-certified analyzers, which accuracy cannot be considered reliable compared to the certified ones. This suggests that non-certified analyzers are not suitable for accurate measurements of breath alcohol and are only used to detect its presence.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

Language: en