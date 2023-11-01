Abstract

The main aim of a paper is a creating design fire scenarios and a consecutive modelling using the CFD model in a rectangular geometry of the Považský Chlmec motorway tunnel. The main method is a computer simulation. We chose three fire scenarios in which we modified the main parameter- heat release rate. The results of scenarios were analysed and we evaluated influences of input parameters on a gas temperature development and a surface of concrete lining temperature development.

